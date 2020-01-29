Crayon Pop's Ellin makes her first selfie update since her 1 Billion KRW romance scam controversy

Crayon Pop's Ellin has made her first selfie update since her 1 Billion KRW Romance scam controversy.

The popular streamer got herself into a lot of hot water after it was revealed that she was involved in a romance scam with a viewer who sent her nearly 1 Billion KRW ($856,539 USD) in gifts.

The selfies were uploaded on her Instagram page with the caption: "I captured myself prettily :) #Elin #Home #Longtimenosee". She is seen posing for the camera while wearing a white t-shirt at home.



Ellin has previously admitted to the scam and apologized for her actions.