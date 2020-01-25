Kangnam & Lee Sang Hwa cry tears of fear on Wolmido Island

Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa cried tears of fear on Wolmido Island.



On the upcoming episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams', Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa visited her cousin's child, who requested that the couple take him to an amusement park. Unexpectedly, the amusement park featured hardcore roller coasters that reached to the height of 17 floors, which made Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa scream.



The scares didn't stop there, however, as the couple also had to take Lee Sang Hwa's young relative to a haunted house. Though they were visibly afraid, they ended up going through the ordeal for the kid.



Find out what else happens on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' on January 27 at 11PM KST.