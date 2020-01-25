Fate reader to study Jeon So Min & Yang Se Chan's compatibility as a couple on this week's 'Running Man'

On this week's episode of SBS's 'Running Man', the cast members will be welcoming the year of the metal rat by having their fates read by an expert on 'The Four Pillars of Destiny'!

This marks the first time in about 2 years that the 'Running Man' cast members will be having their fates read, and according to the staff, what started out as a fun, lighthearted session quickly turned into one of shock, tears, etc.

The fate reader will also be looking into cast members Jeon So Min and Yang Se Chan's compatibility as a couple! When it came Jeon So Mi's turn, the reader commented, "Among these people, there's one person you get along with extremely well. Yang Se Chan." The reader continued, "Your compatibility with Yang Se Chan is like 'yeot' (Korean rice taffy)," causing curiosity among their fellow cast members.

Make sure to catch this week's 'Running Man' for some interesting fate readings, this January 26 at 5 PM KST!