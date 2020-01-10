Kang Dong Won & Lee Sung Kyung renew contracts with YG Entertainment

Kang Dong Won and Lee Sung Kyung have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment.



Following the news of actors Cha Seung Won and Son Ho Joon staying on as part of the YG Family, Kang Dong Won and Lee Sung Kyung are revealed to have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment according to reports on January 10.



Kang Dong Won first signed on with YGE in 2016, while Lee Sung Kyung signed with the label in 2014. The two stars have decided to continue with YGE despite the agency's numerous controversies, including Seungri's involvement in Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom and former head Yang Hyun Suk's resignation.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Dong Won and Lee Sung Kyung.