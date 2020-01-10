3

Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok opens official Instagram account

Kim Woo Seok has opened up an official Instagram account!

On January 10, Kim Woo Seok made his first post on Instagram with the message, "Hello, this is Kim Woo Seok. I came here because I miss you," along with a selfie of himself in a puffy white jacket.

In other news, the former X1 member wrote a letter to fans after labels confirmed the news of the 'Produce x 101' project group's official disbandment.

Follow Kim Woo Seok on Instagram below.



  1. X1
  2. Kim Woo Seok
1

kxk1,930 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I bet they clowned him in the x1 gc that his @ is based on his aegyo lmaoo

0

kxk1,930 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

me @ wooseok

