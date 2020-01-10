Son Ho Joon renews his contract with YG Entertainment

On January 10, representatives from YG Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "Son Ho Joon renewed his contract with YG Entertainment last year."

The actor, who first signed on with YGE in 2016, will be working with the agency throughout 2020. Earlier, it was revealed that fellow actor Cha Seung Won had also renewed his contract some time last year.

Meanwhile, numerous YG Entertainment artists such as Yoo Byung Jae, Go Jun Hee, Kim Sae Ron, Lee Hi, and more chose not to renew with the label in 2019.

