Joy reveals how the Red Velvet members picked their rooms in the dorm, explains why she got the biggest one

Red Velvet's Joy revealed the method behind how the members picked their rooms in their current dormitory.

The star previously made headlines when it was revealed that she had the biggest room in the entire house but it seems that there is more to the story than it seems!

Joy appeared on the January 9th broadcast of 'Happy Together 4' where she revealed that the rooms were picked using straws!

She stated: "We picked fairly through a draw of straws. The rooms, in general, are large. There are four rooms but one is a utility room. We wanted two dorms at first but our company wanted us to live together. Thankfully Seulgi said she would take the utility room under the condition that the hall near the entryway could be used as her dressing room."

It seems like the girls figured out an amicable way to decide their rooms! What do you think of this?