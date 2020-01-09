Narsha and Miryo flaunt off their glamorous look before they enter the 'M Countdown' stage

Brown Eyed Girls' Narsha and Miryo are taking their looks to another level with their glamorous look before they entered the 'M Countdown' stage.

Narsha uploaded a series of pictures of her and fellow member Miryo on her personal Instagram on January 9th with the caption: "Today 6 pm. We will be standing on stage for the first time in a while so we wore modest clothing. I'm shy."

The two veteran idols are seen rocking their fierce looks with confidence. What do you think of their outfits?

