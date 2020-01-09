13

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Narsha and Miryo flaunt off their glamorous look before they enter the 'M Countdown' stage

AKP STAFF

Brown Eyed Girls' Narsha and Miryo are taking their looks to another level with their glamorous look before they entered the 'M Countdown' stage.

Narsha uploaded a series of pictures of her and fellow member Miryo on her personal Instagram on January 9th with the caption: "Today 6 pm. We will be standing on stage for the first time in a while so we wore modest clothing. I'm shy." 

The two veteran idols are seen rocking their fierce looks with confidence. What do you think of their outfits? 

  1. Miryo
  2. Narsha
1 1,255 Share 72% Upvoted

0

srideout91444 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Glamorous?

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND