Pentagon's Kino raises awareness for the Australian fires

Pentagon's Kino is raising awareness regarding the raging fires that is spreading in Australia.

The idol utilized his group's official Instagram account to give more information about the issue as well as organizations to donate to.

The caption reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Kino. Currently, Australia has been experiencing low rainfall and high-temperature weather, and due to strong winds, it is said that it is hard to contain the mountain fires.

This area is 100 times the size of Seoul. These fires have been ongoing for 6 months and have affected the nature and people. At least 5 million animals and living organisms are dead. Especially Koalas who are slow-moving animals aren't able to escape the heat and around 40% of them have suffered from death. My heart is hurting so much. The thousands of firefighters and volunteers are gathering their strength together to combat this issue. I think it' d be a good idea for us to also use our strength to help the animals and the people of Australia.

Many people around the world are currently donating. Organizations helping koalas include Wires, WWF, and RSPCA. Organizations helping those affected by the fires include The Salvation Army, Australian Red Cross, Vinnies, Foodbank and more. Naver's happy bin will be able to help you find more.





Please let people around you know, and I sincerely hope that we pray for them. Let's send our love to Australia and the small animals who are suffering. Thank you."