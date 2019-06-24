Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Red Velvet reveals that they each have their own bedroom + Joy's bedroom is the biggest!

Red Velvet members now have their own rooms in their dorm. 

The girls will appear on the June 25 broadcast of 'Idol Room' to promote their comeback with the title track "Zimzalabim."

While recording for the broadcast, they revealed that each member now has their own room in their dormitory. Irene stated that she is embodying minimalism with only a TV and bed in her room. Seulgi, on the other hand, decorated her room so that it's SNS worthy!

Wendy stated that out of all the rooms, Joy's is the biggest and most luxurious. The members said that Joy's bed probably couldn't fit into their rooms, while Joy disagreed, saying her room wasn't THAT much bigger.

It must be nice to have your own personal space now.

Mmf18 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

We can kinda guess how they competed for the biggest room...

pink_oracle 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

She so tall, she needs more space.

