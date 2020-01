Super Junior has dropped their next MV teaser for "2YA2YAO!"!

The MV teaser this time around shows the choreography for the song, produced by Zico. The new songs on the repackage include "2YA2YAO!", "Ticky Tocky", "Shadow", and "Rock Your Body" sung by Yesung, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Ryeowook.



Fans can look forward to a series of MV teasers throughout this week, leading up to Super Junior's full comeback with their 9th repackaged album 'Timeless' on January 28 at 6 PM KST.