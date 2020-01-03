Jang Sung Kyu snaps photos with EXO as their part-time manager ahead of long-awaited 'Workman' episode

The long-awaited collaboration episode of 'Workman' is finally coming!

On January 3, announcer and TV personality Jang Sung Kyu shared a series of selcas with each of the members of EXO, writing, "D-Day. I made some hella precious memories thanks to EXO." As many of you know, Jang Sung Kyu runs a popular YouTube series known as 'Workman', where the star attempts to review every part-time job in the world. Last month during an episode, Jang Sung Kyu ran into EXO's Suho and received permission to become the group's manager for a day!

Viewers have been waiting patiently to see Jang Sung Kyu take on the role of EXO's part-time manager, and finally, the episode is set to premiere on YouTube this January 3 at 6 PM KST.



