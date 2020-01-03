Watch the first teaser for Kim Myung Soo & Shin Ye Eun's new KBS2 cat romance drama, 'Welcome'

A unique new cat romance drama series is coming to KBS2 this spring - 'Welcome' starring Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE's L), Shin Ye Eun, and more!

In the drama's first teaser above, you can meet two completely opposite main characters Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) and Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) for the first time, while also getting a glimpse of their chemistry together. Hong Jo is a male cat who one day transforms into a human, and Sol Ah is a very energetic, puppy-like human, and the two end up crossing paths without Sol Ah knowing of Hong Jo's secret.

Will you be watching KBS2's Wed-Thurs drama 'Welcome', premiering this spring on March 25?