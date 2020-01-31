10

iKON drop tracklist for their 3rd mini album 'I Decide', with Donghyuk making his debut as a composer

iKON have dropped the full tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'I Decide'!

As you can see below, iKON's 'I Decide' will consist of a total of 5 tracks - "Ah Yeah", title track "Dive", "All The World", "Holding On", and "Flower". Among the 5 tracks, former member B.I is credited with having participated in composing 4 of them. In addition, iKON member Donghyuk also makes his debut as a composer with this mini album through "Flower", alongside HRDR and iHwak. "Flower" will be a sensual ballad genre, emphasizing iKON's emotional side. 

Stay tuned for the full release of iKON's 'I Decide', coming this February 6 at 6 PM KST!

no hanbin, no album! Hanbin is ready to pick up his coins, and I am sure dk's song is lovely as him

Hanbin's songs are up!!! Yay!

And DK, wow!

Good luck to my boys!

