Zico shares his thanks after winning the 1st place trophy on 'Music Bank' for the first time since debut

On the January 31 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', Block B's Zico claimed this week's 1st place trophy with his latest single, "Any Song"!

Previously on January 26, Zico was revealed as the 1st place trophy winner of SBS's 'Inkigayo' for last week, marking his recent 'Music Bank' win as his second #1 title with "Any Song". Furthermore, this marks the first time since Zico's debut as a member of Block B - including Block B's music promotions - that the artist has been named the winner of the 1st place trophy on 'Music Bank'.

Zico relayed his thanks through his label KOZ Entertainment, saying, "I can't hide how happy I am, earning my first ever #1 trophy since debut on 'Music Bank'. Thanks to all of your love and interest in 'Any Song', I am living with so much gratitude from day to day. I will do my best to repay you all with more good music and good promotions as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Zico will be greeting fans via his 2nd solo concert 'King of The Zungle - Weather Changer' from February 22-23.