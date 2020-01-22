Hyolyn reveals cartoon panel teaser for 'reboot' comeback

Hyolyn has revealed a cartoon panel teaser for her 'reboot' comeback.
After dropping a dramatic teaser for her return, Hyolyn released the cartoon teaser below that features a man running out of a bus. The former SISTAR member teased that she would be making a change for her comeback, so fans can likely expect something they haven't seen before from the singer.
Stay tuned for updates on Hyolyn!
