mq x EXO's Chanyeol drop MV teaser for 'Slow Walk'

mq and EXO's Chanyeol dropped a music video teaser for their collaboration track "Slow Walk".



In the teaser, Chanyeol, also known as Loey, walks along a rooftop with mq, holding a selfie camera. "Slow Walk" is about how it's okay to go at your own pace when you'd like to, and it drops on January 23 KST.



What do you think of mq x Chanyeol's "Slow Walk" teaser?