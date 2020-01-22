6

7

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

mq x EXO's Chanyeol drop MV teaser for 'Slow Walk'

AKP STAFF

mq and EXO's Chanyeol dropped a music video teaser for their collaboration track "Slow Walk".

In the teaser, Chanyeol, also known as Loey, walks along a rooftop with mq, holding a selfie camera. "Slow Walk" is about how it's okay to go at your own pace when you'd like to, and it drops on January 23 KST.

What do you think of mq x Chanyeol's "Slow Walk" teaser? 

  1. EXO
  2. Chanyeol
  3. MQ
  4. LOEY
0 791 Share 46% Upvoted
BTS
Companies that have expressed their love for BTS
11 hours ago   16   21,100

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND