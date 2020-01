Hyolyn is gearing up to make a comeback!

On January 20 KST, the singer took to her official social media channels to share a short teaser video for her planned 2020 activities. In the clip, a number of black-and-white clips of a plant growing, cells splitting, and other 'birth'-related imagery is covered by red text alluding to her official return to music.



Check out the video below, and stay tuned for more Hyolyn news!