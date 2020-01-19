36

Posted by danisurst

Golden Child to release repackaged version of 'Re-boot' album later this month

Golden Child has just revealed some big news!

On January 19 KST, during their 'Future and Past' concert at Seoul's Blue Square I'Market Hall, they unveiled a teaser video to the audience that announced they would be coming back with a repackaged version of their first full-length album 'Re-boot' on January 29.

Meanwhile, 'Re-boot' was originally released back in November 2019 and features their most recent single "Wannabe."

Stay tuned for more news about Golden Child's 2020 activities!

Dino_Saur125
1 day ago

Best of luck! Wannabe was really good!

