Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals teaser images for 'Purpose' repackage album

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed teaser images for her upcoming 'Purpose' repackage album.

There were previously reports that Taeyeon would be returning with a repackage album, and it looks like the rumors were true. The Girls' Generation member released the two teasers below that feature her standing on a sidewalk. A countdown on her official website also shows fans that they can expect something about a week from now.

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon's 'Purpose'!

