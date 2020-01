Rumor has it that Taeyeon will be releasing a 'Purpose' repackage album!

The information was revealed on radio show 'Five Minutes Before Six' hosted by Lee Jang Won.

태연 1월 13일 리패키지 앨범ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/BWs9VwgfY9 — 이름 (@1989_309) January 2, 2020

The short segment states: "Taeyeon hinted at a repackage album on January 13th. If this repackage album is a comeback... there may be a new song? We look forward to it."

Are you excited about Taeyeon's comeback?