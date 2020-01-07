Girls' Generation's Seohyun cries alone at a bus stop in upcoming drama 'Hello Dracula' teaser

Girls' Generation's Seohyun is featured in the new teaser for the upcoming drama 'Hello Dracula'.



Seohyun as been cast as the female lead Anna of the upcoming 2-episode drama on JTBC, which will be the first of the network's 'Drama Festa' series. The caption states, "A drama showing the maturing of people who face questions you most want to avoid in life."



In the teaser, Seohyun sits alone at a bus stop as she starts crying. The title of the teaser says, "I lived the way I wanted, but I'm hiding a secret I can't share."



Do you plan to watch 'Hello Dracula'?