Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Ariana Grande snaps a photo with BTS backstage during rehearsals for the '62nd Grammy Awards'

Ariana Grande just "bumped into" the BTS boys backstage, during rehearsals for the upcoming '62nd Grammy Awards' ceremony!

While Ariana Grande is confirmed as one of the performing artists of the '62nd Grammy Awards' this weekend, the ceremony has yet to officially confirm BTS's attendance in stone. Earlier today, media outlets reported that BTS will be joining Lil Nas X during his first performance at the 'Grammys', and fans have been speculating whether or not this means just RM, or the entire group. 

But according to Ariana Grande's latest Twitter post, all of the BTS members (most likely SUGA too) have joined other performing artists backstage in preparation for this weekend! Meanwhile, the '62nd Grammy Awards' take place this Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM EST!

thats cute but whats cuter is yeri's reaction

They also started following eachother. This is a collab I’ve been dreaming of forever and I hope it happens💜💜

