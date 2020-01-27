Cherry Bullet confirm their first comeback date since regrouping as 7-members

According to FNC Entertainment on January 28, girl group Cherry Bullet will be making their first comeback since regrouping as 7-members next month, on February 11.

The girl group will be returning with a completely different concept since their debut last year. Meanwhile, Cherry Bullet garnered fans' attention with their lovely, energetic concept during their debut promotions with 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet'. The girls then returned back in May of last year with their 2nd single, 'Love Adventure'.

Look out for Cherry Bullet's official comeback teasers, coming very soon!

