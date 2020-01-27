7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Cherry Bullet confirm their first comeback date since regrouping as 7-members

AKP STAFF

According to FNC Entertainment on January 28, girl group Cherry Bullet will be making their first comeback since regrouping as 7-members next month, on February 11.

The girl group will be returning with a completely different concept since their debut last year. Meanwhile, Cherry Bullet garnered fans' attention with their lovely, energetic concept during their debut promotions with 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet'. The girls then returned back in May of last year with their 2nd single, 'Love Adventure'. 

Look out for Cherry Bullet's official comeback teasers, coming very soon!

  1. Cherry Bullet
2 1,041 Share 78% Upvoted

1

markel9000409 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I lowkey feel like cherry bullet could get really big, I’m not entirely positive but I feel like they’ll have some big hit put them on the radar. I’m just not positive.

Share

0

Imaalucky31 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Good luck girls. All the best for you! Let's fly HIGH 💪🤟

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND