3

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Super Junior decide to hold a private comeback show in light of Coronavirus threats; asks fans to stay home

AKP STAFF

On January 27, Super Junior relayed an official statement via the group's official fan community as follows:

"Hello. Thank you to all E.L.Fs for your cheers toward 'Super Junior The Stage'. Due to the recent threats of the Coronavirus, we have decided to carry out the recording for 'Super Junior The Stage' scheduled for this January 28 privately.

Due to various factors which have already been prepared in advance, we are unfortunately unable to reschedule the recording; as a result, we ask fans for their understanding in this decision to hold the show privately. 

However, the performance's 'V Live' broadcast will take place as scheduled, and so we ask for your abundant attention toward 'Super Junior The Stage'."


Super Junior's comeback show 'Super Junior The Stage' was originally scheduled for two separate recordings on January 28 with approximately 400 fans in attendance. Meanwhile, Super Junior will be returning with their 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' on January 28 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Super Junior
2 1,274 Share 50% Upvoted

1

popularit1,364 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

good that they are taking precautions

Share

0

Andrada23971,754 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

That's very considerate of them, putting everyone's health first is the best thing to do right now. Better safe than sorry.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND