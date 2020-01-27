DKB's Lune, D1, & GK bring out their individual charms in their 'Sorry Mama' debut concept films

Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB is out to capture fans' hearts left and right with their first round of individual debut concept films, ahead of the full release of their 1st mini album 'Youth'.

The first three members up to showcase their individual, charismatic charms are members Lune, D1, and GK, with each concept film also giving listeners a snippet of the tracks from 'Youth'. DKB's debut title track will be called "Sorry Mama", composed by Brave Brothers and Red Cookie.

Get to know Lune, D1, and GK through their individual concept films below, while you wait for the group's full debut this February 3 at 6 PM KST!