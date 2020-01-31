Check out TV personality brand values for the month of February

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has unveiled brand value rankings of TV personalities for the month of February!

From January 2 through February 1, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 50 TV personalities currently promoting via various broadcasting stations, concluding that this month's #1 TV personality was Kang Ho Dong with a total of 2,846,626 points.

In 2nd place came the "nation's MC" Yoo Jae Suk with a total of 2,773,250 points, followed by comedian Lee Young Ja in 3rd with 2,260,626 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Gu Ra, Park Na Rae, Park Myung Soo, Jang Do Yeon, Super Junior's Heechul, Jun Hyun Moo, and Seo Jang Hoon.



