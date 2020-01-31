On the January 31 broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', coach Seo Jang Hoon held tryouts to select two new players for the celebrity team!

Over 50 celebrities from various fields such as actors, comedians, models, idols, and more sent in self-filmed tryout videos, and among them, 12 were selected to play a tryout game in front of Seo Jang Hoon and the regular 'Handsome Tigers' members. The 12 main tryout members included: The Boyz's Jacob and Jooyeon, Noir's Kim Min Hyuk, SF9's Youngbin, MYNAME's Insoo, We In The Zone's Eson, Snuper's Woosung, actor Kim San Ho and Na In Woo, models Yoon Jung Min and Jeon Ji Hoon, and comedian Yoo Jae Pil.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Dividing into two teams, the 12 competitors showcased their abilities through a tryout match. Watching the match from the sidelines, the regular 'Handsome Tigers' members named The Boyz's Jacob, MYNAME's Insoo, Kim San Ho, and Jeon Ji Hoon as the top 4 contenders.

After the match all of the 'Handsome Tigers' members cast their votes for their top 2 picks. Ultimately, the two new chosen members were MYNAME's Insoo and model Jeon Ji Hoon!

Thanks to the addition of two new members, team 'Handsome Tigers' dived into their third game against a team from the city of Goyang with renewed vigor. Did you catch the latest episode of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers'?

