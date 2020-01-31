Sechskies perform their comeback title track for the first time on 'Sketchbook' + Lee Jae Jin draws of portrait of Yoo Hee Yeol

On January 31, Sechskies appeared as guests on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

The veteran idol group performed their comeback title track "All For You" for the first time ever, in addition to a medley of some of their hit songs. During their interview, when MC Yoo Hee Yeol asked Sechskies to name their favorite lyrics from "All For You", each member caused laughter by simply naming their own parts.

Also during the interview, member Lee Jae Jin talked about his love for art, even changing his name from 'Lee Jae Jin' to 'Lee Han Jo'! Lee Jae Jin explained, "It's just a name I chose so that when people try to look me up, there won't be any major searches. I didn't want to have the title of 'celebrity' in the arts."

Lee Jae Jin was then asked to showcase his drawing skills on the spot by sketching a portrait of MC Yoo Hee Yeol! First, the idol took a photo of Yoo Hee Yeol, then worked on the sketch while the rest of his group members focussed on the interview. Check out the results, above!

