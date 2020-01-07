BTS to come back with 'Map of the Soul: 7' next month!

78

BTS are coming back with 'Map of the Soul: 7' next month.

On January 7, BTS announced they would be releasing a new album in February on Twitter. The announcement on Weverse states, "Hello. BTS Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the fan cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of ARMY."

Stay tuned for updates on BTS's upcoming album!

DisplayName9752,775 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Let's change the fandom's name for clowns to commemorate the moment when we were all wrong 🤣

8

Dumbuya_Isatou999 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Army's can't wait...we will always love and support you guy's ... Legends

