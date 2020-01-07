Momoland's Daisy says MLD Entertainment stopped her from promoting & asked for over $940K to terminate contract

Momoland's Daisy has alleged MLD Entertainment stopped her from promoting and asked for over $940K to terminate her contract.



The January 7th episode of KBS's 'News9' aired an interview with Daisy and her mother, and she claimed MLD Entertainment had prevented her from working for more than 8 months though she expressed she would like to start promoting sooner. The label had previously stated Daisy would be taking a hiatus due to health and personal reasons, and her mother later spoke up on the issue.



Daisy said, "Even though I kept telling them I was able to promote now, they kept telling me, 'No. We think it's better if you rest.'" When she requested the termination of her contract, her label allegedly responded that she would have to pay a 1.1 billion Won ($942,866.65 USD) penalty fee for breaching her contract.



As previously reported, Daisy alleged the Mnet survival show 'Finding Momoland' was rigged from the start, and she further stated the members were told to "share in paying for the production costs." Momoland's label MLD Entertainment denied the accusations about rigging the show, but confirmed the girl group members signed a contract stating they would be responsible for part of the show's production costs, which their parents also agreed to. The label also revealed they would be taking legal action against Daisy and accused Daisy's mother of multiple threats.