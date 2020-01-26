6

BLINKS demand '#AdidasTreatJisooBetter' after she appears much less than the other members

BLINKs want justice for Jisoo.

Adidas revealed new photos featuring the BLACKPINK girls, and BLINKs were disappointed to see that Jisoo had a disproportionately small appearance in the new set. While the other girls had 2-3 solo photos, Jisoo only had one, and did not even appear on the website while the other girls did. Fans also noted that she was barely in the new campaign CF.

In anger, fans have been trending '#AdidasTreatJisooBetter' and demanding an explanation why, especially since this is not the first time that fans saw Jisoo being treated unequally by the brand.

What do you think?

1

Winston3,039 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

i find Blinks have probably have nothing to do for so long while waiting for news of Blackpink's comeback. Blackpink is like unofficially coined "Jennie and the girls", just as 4Minute was "Hyuna and the girls"

in terms of solo debut, solo CF deals, fashion show invites etc. Jennie seems to be the favored one more than the others.

Hope YG can say Nope its not true and give Rose or Jisoo or Lisa a solo debut in 2020 like Blinks are all waiting for.

1

heretic1805 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago



this aint the first time they did this to jisoo.I wouldnt say Boycott Adidas Blah Blah.But they need to reconsider what they are doing as Jisoo personally promotes Adidas which can be seen in Blackpink diaries and other Vids.



