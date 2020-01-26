BLINKS demand '#AdidasTreatJisooBetter' after she appears much less than the other members

BLINKs want justice for Jisoo.

Adidas revealed new photos featuring the BLACKPINK girls, and BLINKs were disappointed to see that Jisoo had a disproportionately small appearance in the new set. While the other girls had 2-3 solo photos, Jisoo only had one, and did not even appear on the website while the other girls did. Fans also noted that she was barely in the new campaign CF.

In anger, fans have been trending '#AdidasTreatJisooBetter' and demanding an explanation why, especially since this is not the first time that fans saw Jisoo being treated unequally by the brand.



