Lee Soo Man makes Billboard's '2020 Impact List'

SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man has been listed as one of '2020 Billboard Impact List'.

The SM Entertainment producer is the only Korean on the list, and the blurb for him reads, "SuperM, the “supergroup” recruited from members of other Korean boy bands and described by Lee as his “new vision for K-pop,” became the first Korean act to debut its first album on the Billboard 200, in October with its self-titled EP. Active in entertainment since the 1970s, Lee says SM’s dedication to “culture first, economy next” shapes his partnerships with Capitol Music Group and Global Citizen. For the latter organization, he will be executive director for the Seoul date of the Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream charity concert in September."

Congratulations to Lee Soo Man.