3

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Lee Soo Man makes Billboard's '2020 Impact List'

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man has been listed as one of '2020 Billboard Impact List'.

The SM Entertainment producer is the only Korean on the list, and the blurb for him reads, "SuperM, the “supergroup” recruited from members of other Korean boy bands and described by Lee as his “new vision for K-pop,” became the first Korean act to debut its first album on the Billboard 200, in October with its self-titled EP. Active in entertainment since the 1970s, Lee says SM’s dedication to “culture first, economy next” shapes his partnerships with Capitol Music Group and Global Citizen. For the latter organization, he will be executive director for the Seoul date of the Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream charity concert in September."

Congratulations to Lee Soo Man.

  1. Lee Soo Man
1 1,002 Share 50% Upvoted

0

Winston3,039 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Unfortunately Lee Soo Man's name seems to draw a lot of haters. in terms of public likeability, I think he is probably less well liked than CEOs like JYP and BigHit. i guess its past dark clouds of contract scandals in SM have caused that image that its his fault.

But i find at times he is just still well liked and respected by his artistes and even former artistes like Fly to the Sky.

Share
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk makes Billboard's '2020 Power List'
20 hours ago   13   10,093

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND