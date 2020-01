NCT 127 is coming back soon.

The group was reported to be coming back soon, and they've now confirmed that they will be releasing 'NCT #127 Neo Zone', their 2nd full album, on March 6th. As fans know, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health.

Their gift song "Dreams Come True" is also going to part of the album, and the song will be fully revealed when the album is released. Stay tuned for more until March 6th!