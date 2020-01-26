39

BLACKPINK and GOT7's Jackson appear in celebrity-studded CF for Adidas' 'Change is a Team Sport' campaign

BLACKPINK and GOT7's Jackson have assumed their roles as Adidas brand ambassadors for a new commercial!

On January 26 KST, it was revealed that Adidas had made a special commercial to be aired during the '62nd Annual Grammy Awards' to promote their 'Change is a Team Sport' campaign. Not only are BLACKPINK and Jackson involved, but so are a number of other famous faces, including Pharrell Williams, Anitta, and Ninja.

In the commercial, a young man is given a fresh pair of Adidas Original sneakers before he runs into a number of celebrities as he makes his way through different rooms.

Check out the commercial above!

