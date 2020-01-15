ATEEZ announce their 1st Japanese mini album, 'Treasure EP. Map To Answer'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be releasing their 1st Japanese mini album, 'Treasure EP. Map To Answer' on February 12!

The mini album is set to contain a total of 6 tracks including an intro, the Japanese version of "Answer", a Japanese original track "Better", as well as remix versions of "Wonderland", "Sunrise", and "Star 1117". It will be released in three unique versions including type A, type Z, as well as an 'ATINY board' version.

Look out for even more information on ATEEZ's upcoming Japanese comeback!