TVXQ are celebrating their 15th anniversary since debut in Japan, with the release of their special single album 'Magazine'!

The single album contains a total of two tracks - "Gaze" and "Your Song" - and hits store shelves this January 22. In the full MV for their special anniversary single "Gaze", TVXQ relay a positive, warm message to listeners with a calm and soothing ballad.

Watch the full MV above.