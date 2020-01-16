7

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Another top actor is also being threatened with phone hacking

AKP STAFF

Another top star actor is being threatened with phone hacking alongside actor Joo Jin Mo

On January 16, media outlet Ten Asia reported that the police are currently investigating the phone hacking and blackmail incidents including another top actor. According to reports, this actor released a movie last month and is planning on starring in another movie this year. 

The Seoul Police Department's Cyber Crimes Unit reported last August that ten celebrities are being threatened by the phone hacker and they are currently investigating. 

  1. misc.
0 1,724 Share 88% Upvoted
Jungkook
Sold Out King Jungkook of BTS dominates China
23 hours ago   4   4,144

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND