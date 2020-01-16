Another top actor is also being threatened with phone hacking

Another top star actor is being threatened with phone hacking alongside actor Joo Jin Mo.

On January 16, media outlet Ten Asia reported that the police are currently investigating the phone hacking and blackmail incidents including another top actor. According to reports, this actor released a movie last month and is planning on starring in another movie this year.

The Seoul Police Department's Cyber Crimes Unit reported last August that ten celebrities are being threatened by the phone hacker and they are currently investigating.

