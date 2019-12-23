EXID's LE to feature in rookie rapper PLUMA's new single 'RACKS' (Prod. DJ Holly)

EXID's LE will be featuring in rookie rapper PLUMA's upcoing new single, "RACKS" (Prod. by DJ Holly).

This marks PLUMA's first comeback single since his debut with "Weekend", released last month. PLUMA first made his name known through Mnet's 'School Rapper' season 3 earlier this year, working with artists such as DJ Soda, Nafla, Loopy, and more in several collaboration releases prior to his official debut.





In addition to featuring EXID member LE, PLUMA's 2nd single "RACKS" was produced by renowned EDM DJ/producer DJ Holly. You can catch a brief snippet of the single's instrumentals in PLUMA's 1st MV teaser above, while you wait for the full single release later this week on December 27 at 6 PM KST!

