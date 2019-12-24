7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Stray Kids reveal group & individual teaser images for mixtape project release 'Gone Days'

Stray Kids have revealed their group and individual teaser images for their mixtape project release 'Gone Days'!

The teasers below feature a colorful, street style concept with the Stray Kids members on the couch at home and in the classroom. As previously reported, 'Gone Days' lyrics and composition were put together by the group's own 3RACHA with arrangement credits going to rapper Giriboy.

"Gone Days" is set for release on December 26 at 6 PM KST. Take a look at Stray Kids' teaser images below!

kxk1,329 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

felix gamer boy always staying on brand

1

popularit1,041 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

they gave changbins emoji a pointy chin idky thats so funny to me

