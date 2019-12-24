Stray Kids reveal group & individual teaser images for mixtape project release 'Gone Days'

Stray Kids have revealed their group and individual teaser images for their mixtape project release 'Gone Days'!



The teasers below feature a colorful, street style concept with the Stray Kids members on the couch at home and in the classroom. As previously reported, 'Gone Days' lyrics and composition were put together by the group's own 3RACHA with arrangement credits going to rapper Giriboy.



"Gone Days" is set for release on December 26 at 6 PM KST. Take a look at Stray Kids' teaser images below!

