5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

VINXEN x HAON to collaborate for their first music release since 'School Rapper 2'

AKP STAFF

On December 12, VINXEN's label Romantic Factory confirmed to media outlets, "VINXEN will be releasing a new collaboration single with HAON on December 18 at 6 PM KST, titled 'Tung'."

This marks VINXEN and HAON's first collaboration since their hit single "Barcode" from Mnet's 'School Rapper 2', back in 2018. Both VINXEN and HAON garnered attention during their 'School Rapper 2' appearances, being recognized as valuable young talents in the hip-hop industry. 

Meanwhile, VINXEN also plans on releasing a new full album some time in early 2020. Look out for the new VINXEN x HAON single "Tung", coming soon.

  1. misc.
0 316 Share 71% Upvoted
V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
8 hours ago   24   16,009
V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
8 hours ago   24   16,009
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
12 hours ago   6   2,603
Big Bang, BTS, Cho Yong Pil, EXO, Girls
Munhwa Ilbo Releases Top 10 Songs of the Decade
23 hours ago   10   2,875

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND