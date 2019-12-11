VINXEN x HAON to collaborate for their first music release since 'School Rapper 2'

On December 12, VINXEN's label Romantic Factory confirmed to media outlets, "VINXEN will be releasing a new collaboration single with HAON on December 18 at 6 PM KST, titled 'Tung'."

This marks VINXEN and HAON's first collaboration since their hit single "Barcode" from Mnet's 'School Rapper 2', back in 2018. Both VINXEN and HAON garnered attention during their 'School Rapper 2' appearances, being recognized as valuable young talents in the hip-hop industry.

Meanwhile, VINXEN also plans on releasing a new full album some time in early 2020. Look out for the new VINXEN x HAON single "Tung", coming soon.