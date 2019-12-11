Girls' Generation's Sunny, Kwanghee, & Cao Lu face off to become amateur pastry chefs on new baking program

On December 11, Girls' Generation's Sunny, Kwanghee, and Cao Lu set out on a mission to become amateur pastry chefs for JTBC's new baking program, 'Starting Today, I'm a Pâtissier'!

On this episode, the three cast members of 'Starting Today, I'm a Pâtissier' started off on a happy note by visiting a dessert cafe, where they filled up on various types of sweets and treats. But soon afterward, they were handed a mission envelope, which prompted all three stars to concoct a holiday-themed dessert which can be marketed at the same dessert cafe!



But before officially starting their first challenge, Sunny, Kwanghee, and Cao Lu visited the kitchen in order to showcase some of their baking skills to one another, as well as a professional panel of dessert experts. Sunny baked a simple but delicious cookie brownie, Cao Lu came up with a traditional tanghulu, and Kwanghee showcased mango shaved ice.

Finally, Sunny, Kwanghee, and Cao Lu set off to do some research on some popular desserts, before coming up with their own mission menus. Each star embarked on a taste-testing journey by trying out fluffy mousse cakes, giant macarons, tiramisu, brown sugar bubble tea, and more.





So what did each amateur pastry chef decide to make for their first mission? Kwanghee declared that he would be concocting a 'Tiramisu garden', while Sunny shared her plans to create a Christmas tart in the shape of a wreath. Cao Lu revealed her fusion recipe influenced by her Chinese background - brown sugar flower bread.

The winning pastry chef and dessert of the first, holiday mission will be revealed next week! What do you think of the new JTBC program 'Starting Today, I'm a Pâtissier'?

