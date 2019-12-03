On December 3, rookie actor and SURPRISE U member Cha In Ha was found dead.

Police are currently investigating the cause, and no further details have been disclosed including the location, time, etc. Cha In Ha's label Fantagio also responded to the reports with, "We were notified and are currently checking on the matter."

Cha In Ha debuted as a member of Fantagio's actor group SURPRISE U in 2017 with a short film, titled, 'You, Deep Inside of Me'. He was currently appearing in MBC's ongoing drama 'Love With Flaws'. Stay tuned for updates.