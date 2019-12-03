20

Posted by beansss

SURPRISE U actor Cha In Ha found dead, police investigating cause

On December 3, rookie actor and SURPRISE U member Cha In Ha was found dead. 

Police are currently investigating the cause, and no further details have been disclosed including the location, time, etc. Cha In Ha's label Fantagio also responded to the reports with, "We were notified and are currently checking on the matter." 

Cha In Ha debuted as a member of Fantagio's actor group SURPRISE U in 2017 with a short film, titled, 'You, Deep Inside of Me'. He was currently appearing in MBC's ongoing drama 'Love With Flaws'. Stay tuned for updates. 

kingsejung
44 minutes ago

Oh not again! What's going on Korea?

mipcy
43 minutes ago

rest in peace

