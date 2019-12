Super Junior's Siwon won the 'Excellence Award' at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.

The ceremony took place on the 31st at the KBS Hall where Siwon won the 'Excellence Award' for a mid-length drama for his role in 'My Fellow Citizens!'

He shared the award with Kim Ji Seok for his role in 'When The Camellia Blooms'.

congrats to our choi siwon wining excellence award for drama my fellow citizen 😭🥺💙💙 so proud with our daddy pic.twitter.com/yTu0BO31TC — ᴍɪɴ ♡ ʰᵉᵉⁿᶦᵐ (@sunflow3rmin_) December 31, 2019

Congratulations to both Siwon and Kim Ji Seok.