Super Junior's Heechul reveals 'Delicious Rendezvous' is most difficult show he's been on

Super Junior's Heechul revealed why 'Delicious Rendezvous' is the most difficult show he's been on.



On the December 19th episode of the food show, Heechul expressed, "This is the most difficult program I've been on since my debut. Firstly, I don't do outdoor shows. I was thinking about it when I was returning home, and I think the four of us are getting closer."



He continued, "In a way, I learned that I'm useful too. Until now, all I did was talk. I have use too, and I feel like we've created a little family. If I had given people small joys and happiness until now, I feel like I've been reborn. I'm able to give happiness in a different way by informing people of special products with farmers. It's the second stage of Kim Heechul's life."



Heechul concluded, "I'm learning so much."