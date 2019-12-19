Red Velvet's Joy runs off in 'Psycho' teasers for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

Red Velvet's Joy is featured in the girl group's newest "Psycho" teaser images.



In the teaser clip below, Joy runs away from something, but it's unclear at the end whether she's the one running or doing the chasing. "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series, and the girl group are returning with their trademark, creepy concept.



'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.



