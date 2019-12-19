Jang Jae In successfully finds lost cat with help from fans

Jang Jae In has successfully found her lost cat with help from her fans.



On December 19, Jang Jae In posted on Instagram about her lost cat Corinne, but after just 7 hours, she managed to find her pet. She previously posted, "My first pet Corinne disappeared, and I'm frustrated because they told me they weren't able to make an announcement in the apartment due to a pet." She added photos of the cute kitty with the message, "She's not yet one years old, and it's obvious she's still a kitten. I've searched everywhere I could search, and there's nothing more I could do. I feel like the sky is falling."



The singer further asked fans for help if they know any ways to find lost cats. After 7 hours, Jang Jae In posted photos of herself with Corinne, writing, "Corinne. It's become a big deal, so you have to grow up more healthy now. Everyone's your unni and oppa now. Before it was too late, I was able to find her with the cat detective. I'll give her more love. Thank you so much to everyone who left a comment."



In other news, Jang Jae In recently made a comeback with her mini album 'Inner Space'.



