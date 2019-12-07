Stray Kids covered 2PM's "Again & Again" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the December 7th part 2 special dedicated to J.Y. Park, Stray Kids made 2PM's hit 2009 track "Again & Again" into their own. The group's dramatic and powerful stage concept made an impression on the audience, and their own rendition of the song included new lyrics and lines.



J.Y. Park commented on the JYP Entertainment group, "They're the kind of team that's doing everything among themselves, so I watched just as an observer. I've seen this performance for the first time, and since this is the beginning, I feel as if they can really mature a lot."



In the end, it was the Yook Joong Wan Band that took the final trophy with 5 consecutive wins.



What Stray Kids' performance and 2PM's MV below!