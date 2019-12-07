American singer Tinashe says her MV director wanted to sue for DIA's 'Woo Woo' MV

American singer Tinashe says the music video director for her 2016 track "Superlove" wanted to sue for DIA's "Woo Woo" MV.



Netizens have been discussing the similarity between Tinashe's "Superlove" MV and DIA's 2018 hit "Woo Woo" for a while, and it's sprung up allegations that the creators of the "Woo Woo" MV directly plagiarized. On December 7, Tinashe personally responded to a comment by a Twitter follower, stating, "Me and the director were tripping when we saw it. She wanted to sue them. Lmfao."



When another follower asked if the "Woo Woo" MV was done without permission, Tinashe responded, "Lol. Entirely."



Watch both MVs below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.





