53

43

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

American singer Tinashe says her MV director wanted to sue for DIA's 'Woo Woo' MV

AKP STAFF

American singer Tinashe says the music video director for her 2016 track "Superlove" wanted to sue for DIA's "Woo Woo" MV.

Netizens have been discussing the similarity between Tinashe's "Superlove" MV and DIA's 2018 hit "Woo Woo" for a while, and it's sprung up allegations that the creators of the "Woo Woo" MV directly plagiarized. On December 7, Tinashe personally responded to a comment by a Twitter follower, stating, "Me and the director were tripping when we saw it. She wanted to sue them. Lmfao."

When another follower asked if the "Woo Woo" MV was done without permission, Tinashe responded, "Lol. Entirely."

Watch both MVs below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

  1. DIA
  2. TINASHE
  3. WOO WOO
  4. SUPERLOVE
139 68,699 Share 55% Upvoted

42

dooda1,015 pts 1 day ago 18
1 day ago

I don’t understand where is the plagiarism?

Share

18 more replies

32

BeaF320 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

It's more similar to AOA's Good Luck and... SURPRISe! AOA's MV came out earlier than Tinashe's

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND