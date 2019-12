Singer ALi has updated viewers on her life after giving birth to her first child.

The talented singer appeared on the December 17 broadcast of ‘Video Star’ where she revealed that she returned to performing in her musical ‘Rebecca’ less than 100 days after giving birth!

She revealed her love for her newborn son, stating: “After coming home from a show, I feel good holding my baby until 3 am even though it’s late.”

Congratulations to Ali on the birth of her child!